Artists Harry Styles and Lizzo just gave the performance of a lifetime! The former One Direction star surprised fans when he joined the songstress on stage during a private SiriusXM concert in Miami, Florida on Thursday, January 30. Together, they sang a show-stopping rendition of Lizzo’s hit song, “Juice.”

Harry Styles performing Juice with Lizzo is a thing I didn’t know I really, really needed pic.twitter.com/nkY9Npt3Pv — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 31, 2020

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Harry has rocked out to this popular track. In December 2019, the 25-year-old performed “Juice” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Since then, he has been known to sing the song on stage during his concerts.

Since Lizzo hit the music scene, Harry has been a huge fan of her songs. He told BBC Radio 1 that “she’s exactly what you want an artist should be I think…which is yourself.”

Harry’s performance with Lizzo came two weeks after fans begged him not to perform at Pepsi Zero Sugar’s Pre-Super Bowl party on Friday, January 31, in support for football player Colin Kaepernick. For those who don’t know, the 32-year-old quarterback has not been a part of the NFL since 2016. He sparked controversy in the league after he knelt down on one knee during the National Anthem, to take a stand against police brutality and racial inequality.

After it was announced that Harry was set to headline the event, Twitter users and fans trended #HarryBackOut on the social media site, with some suggesting that this performance may go against the 25-year-old’s beliefs.

“Correct me if I’m [wrong] but Pepsi and NFL have been proven several times that their brand doesn’t stand for pride and equality at all. Seeing Harry perform for [the Super Bowl] is truly disappointing considering his message for his audience has always been about being [kind],” one fan explained in a series of tweets. “If he can’t back out now due to business/contract reasons fine but we at least need to hear an explanation coming from him or his team. POC and black [fans] deserve better than this and I know Harry can speak up for what he stands for: being nice.”

As fans know, Harry’s trademark line is, “Treat people with kindness,” and he’s even been spotted with a “Black Lives Matter” sticker on his guitar in the past.

“Harry, this sticker isn’t doing enough. Say something. Do something,” another user wrote.

It is unclear whether or not Harry will take the stage for the Pepsi Zero Sugar’s Pre-Super Bowl party.

