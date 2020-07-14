Get ready to see Harry Styles like never before, you guys! For those who missed it, fans have been in a frenzy ever since rumors started to circulate the web that claimed there was a secret documentary about the One Direction member in the works. Yep, fans are convinced the singer is about to drop a new movie about the making of his latest album, Fine Line, and we’ve got all the exciting details!

So the speculation all started after some people noticed a project called “Treat People With Kindness” listed under the production company Fulwell 73 — who were behind a bunch of 1D music videos, The Late Late Show with James Corden and Harry’s first album documentary, Behind the Album. As fans know, “Treat people with kindness” is Harry’s signature phrase. The project also lists Lou Fox as the project manager, and after doing some research, some fans pointed out on Twitter that he also worked on 26-year-old’s first documentary.

if ur confused about the fine line documentary / treat people with kindness music video rumors: pic.twitter.com/wMgdh5R584 — 𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 🩰 (@sadandsex) July 11, 2020

To fuel rumors even more, Harry was also recently spotted hanging out with Ben Winston, who works for Fulwell 73.

Some other fans have suggested that the new project is actually a music video for his next single, and not a documentary after all. Obviously, until the “Sign of the Times” crooner confirms anything himself, it’s all just speculation, but we really hope this is true!

Naturally, people started to freak out over the rumors, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One fan wrote, “If we get a Fine Line documentary, then we might get to see a very emotional Harry Styles writing ‘Fine Line’ or ‘Falling,’ but I don’t think we as a society are ready for that breakdown.”

if we get a fine line documentary then we might get to see a very emotional harry styles writing fine line or falling but i don't think we as a society are ready for that breakdown

pic.twitter.com/HKt2qrEgQD — emma. (@hstyleswomen) July 12, 2020

“This is too much to handle,” another person tweeted, with one adding, “I think there will be a Fine Line documentary because when I went to the Harry Styles pop up shop they were filming inside.”

I think there will be a fine line documentary because when I went to the harry styles pop up shop they were filming inside — ‏ً (@girlstalkcurls) July 13, 2020

Hopefully Harry announces something soon!

