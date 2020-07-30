Some fans are not happy with Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck and Ryland Storms for their recent TikTok video. Yep, the three influencers collaborated on a since-deleted clip that featured a song called “What That Mouth Do?” which has been deemed “disrespectful” by some fans. Some claims against the song said that it was “offensive” to various religious groups.

“Petition to ban this audio,” one comment read underneath their video. Another said, “This is disrespectful in so many ways! You call yourselves influencers?”

Although the video has since been removed from Ryland’s TikTok account, it was screenrecorded by fans and reposed to the TikTok Room Instagram account, where people continued to leave comments about the choice of song.

“This is just straight up disrespectful,” someone else added.

Both Dixie and Noah have since apologized.

In a different TikTok, uploaded by Hype House cofounder Thomas Petrou, he used the same song and received similar comments from fans. Some who have asked him to delete the video, which is still posted on his account.

As fans know, this backlash came just as Noah announced that alongside fellow Sway House members, Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson, he not only joined TikTok’s rival app Triller, but that they also had plans to work alongside the app on their executive team. The 19-year-old will sign on as an advisor and equity shareholder, joining the ranks of other celebrities — like Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne — who have also invested in the app.

For those who don’t know, Triller, similarly to TikTok, is a video sharing app that allows users to create music videos. Essentially, music fans can pick a song, record some video clips and create an entire “celebrity-quality” music video.

When talking about the partnership, Noah told People, “I am here to make the creator community a more cohesive environment. With the initiatives we are building at Triller, we will most certainly achieve our goal.”

