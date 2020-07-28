It’s official! Yep, Dixie D’Amelio has finally confirmed the news we’ve all been waiting to hear — her family is officially getting a reality show.

“We are doing a reality show,” the 18-year-old said during a recent appearance on Z100’s “Talking With Shelley Rome.” “Not sure all the details yet but that will be coming. It’s in the works right now.”

Yep, get ready to see Dixie and sister Charli D’Amelio like never before because they’re SO ready to showcase their family dynamic on TV.

For those who missed it, there’s been rumors circulating for weeks now that a brand new reality show about them and their family was in the works. And this pretty epic confirmation from Dixie herself came just days after the girls’ opened up about the rumors while talking to Cosmopolitan.

“We definitely hope so, and there are some things in the works. I’m just excited for people to see more of our family dynamic — that’s really what makes us who we are,” Charli said at the time. “We are super close as a family, so that’s something I’d love to bring more light to and just have fun with it. That would be exciting, and I really hope it does happen.”

Previously, the TikTok star said it would be “super fun” to star in her very own series.

“For people to kind of see what goes on when we’re not just posting TikToks. I feel like no one really gets to see, but, people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool,” the 16-year-old influencer explained to Entertainment Tonight. “They love when we go live, so that’s super fun. I mean, it’s really whatever helps us showcase what we’re really like. Because people only really see us, like, dancing or lip syncing to songs. So, it’s really fun. Maybe try some new things.”

Her dad, Marc, has also revealed to the outlet, “We’re figuring out all that stuff right now. This has all kinda happened all really quickly. But we think if we’re gonna do it, we’ll go all in with it. And like Charli said, let everyone get to know us a little bit more closely. So, we’re in the process of working it out right now.”

We need some more details on this, ASAP!

