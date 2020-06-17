Don’t worry, guys, there’s no bad blood between Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae! That’s right, the TikTok stars seemingly shut down rumors that they’re feuding in a video posted on Tuesday, June 16.

In the girls’ latest TikTok, they used the green screen effect to show a news article with the headline, “What’s Going On Between Dixie And Addison?” Then, Dixie was seen saying, “Hey, what’s going on?” The 18-year-old quickly panned the camera over to Addison, who rolled her eyes before they both laughed.

“I’d love to know @addisonre,” Dixie captioned the clip.

From the sound of it, there’s no bad blood here!

As fans know, this video came just after Addison apologized to Charli D’Amelio after Dixie seemingly called her out for shading her online. For those who missed it, the drama started back in November 2019. At the time, Addison liked some comments on the video streaming app that seemingly slammed Charli. One of them read, “I mean [Charli] is pretty but the prettiest girl on TikTok? No, definitely not so who start the hype about her.” Another questioned why Charli was verified and Addison wasn’t.

When the old comments resurfaced and started to go viral in recent weeks, they must have caught Dixie’s eye because she took to Twitter to seemingly respond.

“Charli deserves better,” she wrote in a series of tweets posted on Friday, June 12. “The jealousy, oh my God.”

After that, Addison took to Instagram to clear the air once and for all. She wrote in a comment, which was screenshotted and reposted by the account TikTok Room, “Yes, I did like the comments … I didn’t know her and hadn’t met her. This is no excuse but I will say, I had just gotten out of an extremely toxic and mentally abusive relationship that tore my heart to shreds. I was fully depressed and hated myself. I thought I was worthless without him after five years of being together. I searched for compliments and love from others because I couldn’t love myself without him.”

“It’s so gross and makes me really sad to think about to this day,” she continued. “But, I do know that I’ve loved and supported Charli since the day I met her. I think Charli deserves everything she’s done, and I know she genuinely loves doing this and loves her supporters. I already told her that she doesn’t need to forgive me, but I will say I was insanely desperate for love at the point of my life and that was what I had. (Still terrible, and I really don’t want to sound like an excuse because it’s not OK to do regardless). I love and know Charli and will love and support her no matter what.”

