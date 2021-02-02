Celebrities and YouTubers alike have been open about going under the knife throughout their time in the spotlight. Between nose jobs and breast augmentation surgeries, these stars have done it all.

In 2007, Ashley Tisdale underwent a rhinoplasty following “serious health issues.” In a blog post the former Disney Channel star penned for her website, Frenshe, she recalled the surgery and aftermath, calling it “a very traumatic experience.”

“The hardest part was not the recovery, but the media who constantly tried to paint a picture of me as someone who didn’t like their appearance. I loved myself, but I was just a very unaware person at that time (as you all have seen my wardrobe choices LOL!). I was proud of who I was back then, and still proud now,” Ashley explained in January 2021. “Plastic surgery wasn’t culturally accepted then like it is now. When I got it done, I was scrutinized, judged and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one’s business (and is STILL no one’s business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it.”

Ashley’s rhinoplasty confession came months after she revealed to followers via Instagram in August 2020 that she removed her breast implants after facing “minor health issues” that she thought was related to the prior surgery.

“This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love,” she wrote at the time, alongside a photo in which she posed on the beach. “I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me.”

Aside from the High School Musical alum, both Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Ariel Winter, YouTube star Gabi DeMartino and more have been open about their cosmetic procedures. Scroll through our gallery to read celebs’ most candid quotes about plastic surgery.

