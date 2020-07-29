Should TikTok users be worried about the future of the video sharing app? On Wednesday, July 29, President Donald Trump told reporters, “We are looking at TikTok,” when asked if he was going to shut down the app in the United States.

For those who missed it, these comments came a few weeks after United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, also said that the government was “looking at” banning the app because of security concerns. Then on July 9, users were left seriously concerned that the app was getting shut down after a major glitch riddled the video-sharing platform. At the time, some videos on user’s profiles were showing zero likes and views, which led to rumors that the app had been officially shut down.

Despite rumors online, TikTok took to Twitter and set the record straight at the time, confirming that there was just a glitch and it was in the process of being solved.

“Hi TikTok community! We’re aware that some users are experiencing app issues – working to quickly fix things, and we’ll share updates here!” one tweet read. In another, they added, “Issue update: Fix in progress! You should be seeing your app experience return to normal as we continue to fully resolve things on our end. More updates to come.”

Finally, the social media app’s support page reported that they were finally “back in action” after the issues. The official TikTok Twitter account also chimed in with an update.

“Update: We’re back! Apologies for the issues, feel free to enjoy your regularly scheduled For You feed,” they wrote.

As for the source of the glitch? Well, in a statement to The Verge, TikTok said it was “caused by higher traffic.”

“Earlier today, some of our users experienced app issues around notifications, the display of likes and view counts, and trouble loading videos on some pages of the app,” the statement read. “The issues appear to have been caused by higher traffic than normal on our servers in Virginia, causing temporary service disruptions. We’ve resolved the problem and are investigating the cause, and will share updates as they become available.”

Don’t worry, guys, you should now be able to watch all of Charli D’Amelio‘s epic dance videos again! Phew!

