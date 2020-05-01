Ever since news hit the web that Charli D’Amelio dethroned former TikTok queen Loren Gray for the most followed person on the app, fans have seriously been obsessed with all her epic videos. But wait, who exactly is the talented teen taking the world by storm? Not to worry, people, because J-14‘s got you covered. We rounded up everything you need to know about the social media influencer, including her age, where she’s from and even a total breakdown of her love life.

For those who missed it, Charli has racked up over 52 million followers on the video sharing platform since she first rose to fame in November 2019. Recently, the young star opened up about how she has dealt with all the attention that she gained in such a short amount of time, and she admitted that it wasn’t as easy as it looked.

“At the beginning, when this all started, I was very, very overwhelmed. I was still going to school full time, I was traveling a lot and I felt like I always had something to do and had no free time,” she recently admitted. “I was struggling because there were so many things I had to do and I didn’t have a really well put together schedule back then. I felt like everyone was yelling at me to get stuff done and I was like, ‘I don’t know how to do it all!’ — I was getting so, so, so tired. Even my videos were not good. I wasn’t having fun.”

She then explained that after she took some time to herself and switched to online schooling, things got a lot easier. She also got real about the positive aspect of fame.

“I’m getting to experience things that I wouldn’t have been able to do if I didn’t have this opportunity,” she said of the best parts about her job. What other projects is she getting involved in other than TikTok, you may ask? Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything you need to know about Charli.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.