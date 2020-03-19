TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has released an apology after coming under fire from the cosplay community on Twitter, who accused her of making fun of cosplay in a since-deleted video. The 15-year-old and fellow “Hype House” member Madi Monroe told followers that they did not mean to “bully” or “make fun of anyone.”

For those who don’t know, cosplayers often dress up in costume like their favorite TV show, movie or video games characters. In their video, Charli and Madi seemingly echoed dance moves similar to the anime character Chika. After fans saw this, they slammed the girls on social media for “mocking” the poses and moves. Now, the teens have both made public apologies via TikTok.

“My friend and I made a video where we were doing it and it was completely taken the wrong way. I did not mean for it to happen that way at all. I was not trying to bring down anyone. I respect and love all types of content creations. It’s just so amazing to see all the different things that people can do. I’m so sorry if you thought that I was trying to bully or bring you guys down in any way shape or form. That is not the type of person that I am. That’s not what I stand for,” Charli said in her video.

Madi added, “I am so sorry. I did not mean to offend anybody. I just saw that a lot of people on the app were doing that. I know that it doesn’t justify it. I really did not know that it was offensive. I respect you guys so much. I know you guys are saying that I’m losing all of my cosplay fans. I’m very upset about that. I think you guys are so creative and so cool and I love you guys so much. I know that it was completely wrong now and that I shouldn’t have done that in the first place.”

For those who don’t know, both girls first rose to fame on the TikTok app and have since garnered over million subscribers on the social media platform as well as Instagram. They are both part of a 19-member influencer squad, which has been taking the internet by storm recently.

