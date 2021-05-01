Before Charli D’Amelio was dubbed the queen of TikTok, the Connecticut native was just a dancer from the east coast. Now, she’s known as a household name, became the first person ever to hit 100 million followers on the video-sharing app and has, not one, but two Dunkin’ drinks named after her.

“I got started with TikTok because all of my friends were using the app and posting on their accounts,” she told Variety in August 2020. “Eventually I decided to make my own account because I was having so much fun making all of these dance videos with my friends. I got the app, I started dancing, my videos started getting a little bit more popular on the app and a lot has happened since then.”

That, of course, is an understatement. The brunette beauty’s name has become synonymous with TikTok, so much so, that she showed off her dancing skills during a 2020 Super Bowl commercial only months after becoming famous.

After TikTok stared blowing up and Charli’s follower count grew, she and her family took frequent trips to Los Angeles until officially making their move across the country. It was at that time, she joined the Hype House influencer squad. In May 2020, she and sister Dixie D’Amelio announced their departure from the group of TikTokers.

Even though she’s found major success in such a short time, Charli still can’t wrap her head around her level of fame. “I feel like I still don’t know why this happened,” she told Cosmopolitan in September 2020. “I feel too normal for all of this.”

Along with her dance videos, product reviews and daily vlogs, Charli has also learned to use her platform for good. The internet star is often vocal about dealing with hate online, reminding fans that “they aren’t alone.”

“The only person whose opinion matters is your own. Be kind and kindness will always win,” she told J-14 exclusively in December 2020. “I have struggled with anxiety and being in the public eye doesn’t make that easier. When I need to stay positive, I spend time with family and I try and remember that I can only do my best, and that has to be good enough for me.”

From brand deals to writing a book, Charli has accomplished so much during her short time in the entertainment world. Scroll through our gallery to see the influencer’s transformation from normal teen to global TikTok star.

