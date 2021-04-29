Friends supporting friends! TikTok’s biggest stars stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 27, to celebrate Lil Huddy‘s “America’s Sweetheart” song release.

The budding singer — whose real name is Chase Hudson — released his third single on Friday, April 23, about his breakup with Charli D’Amelio, who attended the release party. Charli was photographed at the event, hosted at Craigs in Los Angeles, wearing an all-black ensemble as she posed with her parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio. The internet star paired her crop top with jeans and sneakers.

Dixie D’Amelio was also in attendance. She arrived at the restaurant alongside BFF and fellow TikTok star Addison Rae. The girls joined hands as they entered the event. Dixie wore all black, just like her sister, and Addison opted for the opposite, an all-white outfit. Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe and Anthony Reeves were also pictured entering the party.

Prior to his big celebration, Chase opened up about the song’s meaning during an interview with Elite Daily.

“It was written about a time that me and Charli had gone through during the beginning of when we’d first gotten out of our relationship,” he explained following the track’s release. “Back when quarantine first started, I was going through a really tough time. I wasn’t able to see anybody, go outside, go to a f–king grocery store. I felt so alone during that time, and that was when me and her were going through our rough s–t.”

The influencers were together for a few months from late-2019 until announcing their split in April 2020. Despite their breakup, Chase assured fans that they’re still friends. In fact, Charli stars alongside her ex in the “America’s Sweetheart” music video. Chase noted that it “made so much sense” for her to play his love interest in the visual.

“[The past] is something we’ve gotten out of and have grown from,” he also told Elite Daily. “We were hanging out. We were at a dinner, and I wanted to show her the song I had just written … my team and everyone was approaching me about it. They were like, ‘We really want to cast Charli for the music video.'”

While the pair has shut down rumors that they’ve gotten back together — Charli has made it clear multiple times that they’re nothing more than friends — they’re the prime example of amicable exes. “I felt so comfortable and supported throughout the entire day from everyone!!” Charli shared on Instagram after the music video was released. “I am beyond thankful for being able to be in this video and getting to be a part of this piece of art with the person I can lean on for everything.”

Scroll through our gallery to see pictures of TikTok’s biggest stars at Lil Huddy’s release party.

