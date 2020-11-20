TikTok star Charli D’Amelio spoke out in a tear-filled video after she and sister Dixie D’Amelio came under fire for the way they treated personal chef Aaron May in a recent YouTube video.

“All of this is happening because [of] a misunderstanding,” Charli, 16, said while crying in an Instagram Live video on Thursday, November 19. “I just feel like that’s not OK, and if this is the community that I’m in and the community that I put myself in, I don’t know if I wanna do that anymore.”

The entire situation started after they teamed up with fellow influencer James Charles for a new series on their family YouTube channel titled, “Dinner With the D’Amelios.” Chef May prepared a meal for the internet stars along with the sisters’ parents, Marc D’Amelio and Heidi D’Amelio. When Dixie found a snail in the meal, she ran away to throw up. Marc, 52, called her “dramatic,” while Heidi told viewers it was “classic Dixie.” Charli, for her part, said she would rather have “dino nuggets” for dinner and playfully complained about not hitting 100 million TikTok followers before her one-year anniversary on the app. Fans of the D’Amelio family immediately called out the sister duo in the video’s comments section, saying that they were “rude” and had “no manners.”

In her Instagram Live video, Charli asked fans to “just, like, be nice.”

“I feel like it’s not that hard, and you can say whatever,” she said. “You can say I’m disrespectful, you can say I don’t have basic human decency, but at the end of the day, I’m still a person.”

Aside from Charli, James, Dixie and even YouTuber Trisha Paytas have spoken out amid the backlash. Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of the D’Amelio dinner drama.

