On Thursday, August 6, Forbes released their list of the seven highest-paid TikTok stars. After news hit the web that Addison Rae topped the list — estimating that she makes $5 million — fellow TikTok star Charli D’Amelio took to Instagram and responded to the report.

“Why do people think they know how much money I make? I don’t even know,” the 16-year-old wrote on Twitter after coming in at number two on the list. It was reported that she makes $4 million.

why do people think they know how much money i make? i don’t even know — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) August 6, 2020

Shortly after her tweet hit the web, Addison also shared a cryptic post, and fans were quick to speculate that her tweet was also in reference to the report. The TikTok Room Instagram account posted a photo of Addison’s message, which read, “So many people preach girls supporting girls until it’s someone they don’t like.”

“#AddisonRae tweets out. We’re guessing it’s relating to her being on the Forbes list,” the drama account captioned their screenshot.

Not to worry, you guys, because there’s no bad blood between Addison and Charli. The 19-year-old set the record straight, and she said her post was not related to the list at all!

“Huh? This has nothing to do with that, this is a general statement that I literally would’ve tweeted any day along with the rest of my random tweets,” she hit back in the comment section of TikTok Room’s post.

Also topping the list was Dixie D’Amelio, coming in at third making $2.9 million, then Loren Gray, who made $2.6 million and Josh Richards at number five, who made a reported $1.5 million. Coming in at number six and seven were Michael Le and Spencer X. According to the report itself, the publication estimated the stars’ — who are native to TikTok — “pretax earnings” from June 30, 2019, through June 30, 2020.

“To estimate what they made, we talked to the influencers themselves, agents, managers, marketers and investors,” Forbes wrote.

