When it comes to the world of TikTok, there’s always some drama between influencers. Most recently, Bryce Hall found himself embroiled in a bit of a feud with Addison Rae and Eliza Minor. Yep, it all started days after the Sway House member announced that although he wasn’t dating Addison, they were “testing the waters” of their relationship. As fans know, this is kind of a big deal, since the pair has been denying their relationship for months now.

That’s right, since June 2020, rumors have been swirling that the TikTok power couple was back together. After seemingly denying their relationship on multiple occasions — like when Addison told fans “no” in the comments section of a TikTok video when someone asked if they were “back together” — Bryce confirmed that they were “seeing” each other. So, what went wrong? What caused the drama? Where does Eliza come in? No worries, guys, we’ve got you covered!

Thanks to social media and he TikTok Room Instagram account, there’s screenshots and Twitter posts that cover every single moment of this feud. Looking for a full breakdown and wondering how the three internet stars finally put their issues aside? Scroll through our gallery for all the tea on Bryce, Addison and Eliza’s entire feud.

