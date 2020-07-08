Is Addison Rae OK?! Fans have been pretty worried about the influencer after they noticed that she hadn’t posted on TikTok in over a week. She normally shares new videos all the time, so the fact that she’s been so quiet on the app is sparking concern from her followers.

But when rumors started to spread that her sudden disappearance from social media was because she was pregnant or sick in the hospital, her ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall decided to clear things up once and for all.

“She’s fine. Let me just clear it up, she’s not pregnant. I don’t know why that’s a thing,” he told photographers on Tuesday, July 7. “She’s not pregnant. I saw [an outlet] say that I confirmed she’s pregnant, that never happened.”

He also spoke out about it again during an Instagram Live, adding, “Addison is OK and she’s not in the hospital. I don’t know where that even… Half the stuff that’s pulled up on social media just wow. How does that even happen.”

We’re so glad she’s OK! For those who missed it, the last time the social media star posted on the video streaming site was on June 28, 2020. She also hasn’t been on Instagram since June 30, 2020, or on Twitter since June 29, 2020.

Naturally, people started to theorize about why she suddenly went M.I.A. Some fans have even suggested that she may possibly be taking a break after coming under fire recently for allegedly using makeup to make her skin darker. Yeah, the 19-year-old received a lot of backlash online after she posted a pic to her Snapchat Stories, and fans noticed that she seemingly had a much darker complexion than normal.

“Why is Addison so brown?” one fan quipped on Twitter, with another adding, “Y’all still support Addison Rae right after she retweeted about the the BLM movement being a cult and she did a ‘fake tan’ witch was 50 shades darker the her natural skin tone.”

Other people stood up for the social media star, explaining that she “tans easily.”

“OK, so these are some of the old pictures of Addison Rae,” they wrote, alongside some more snaps of the star with darker skin. “You can see how easily she tans. If you are gonna say this is black fishing too, then idk what to think about you guys. Also, I am not here to offend any black person, please just hear me out.”

“I’m mixed and the color of my skin changes throughout the year but what she got ain’t that,” a fourth fan fired back. “She got a fake tan that’s too dark.”

She has yet to publicly respond to the backlash.

