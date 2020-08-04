Wondering what Kourtney Kardashian thought about Addison Rae the first time they met? Well guys, now we know! Yep, the reality star recently revealed her first impression of the TikTok star, which led to their forever friendship.

“She’s just always been super sweet and just great energy,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dished during Addison’s most recent YouTube video. “And it’s like contagious to be around.”

As fans know, back in June, Addison uploaded a clip to the video sharing app alongside Kourtney, seemingly claiming that they were “besties.” Since then, the two have filmed some more viral TikToks together, and Addison has been spotted hanging out with multiple members of the Kardashian family — out to dinner, at the beach and even in the pool wearing matching outfits. They’ve both spoken out about their friendship and revealed that they first met through David Dobrik, and because of Kourtney’s eldest son, Mason Disick. Then, the 41-year-old featured Addison on her lifestyle website, Poosh. Since then, it’s safe to say that these two have become total BFF goals and that they’re totally taking over the Hollywood scene.

“I’ve had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family. They’re all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other. That just continuously inspires me,” Addison recently told E! News about their friendship. “They all have such an amazing bond that I always valued in my family, so it really just makes me love them even more as people, because not everyone gets to see every second. It just really shows you how genuine they are. It’s not all just for the show, it’s how they really are.”

As for the best advice that the influencer has gotten from the famous family? She said they remind her to “be confident” and “do what you love.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.