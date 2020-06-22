Guys, this is the best friend duo we never knew we needed! Yep, that’s right, Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian are Hollywood’s newest BFF pair, and honestly, we’re SO here for it!

On Saturday, June 20, the TikTok star sent the internet into a frenzy by posting a TikTok video with the reality star, seemingly claiming that they were “besties.”

“Take five,” Addison captioned the clip, tagging Kourtney.

Not only did the pair link arms, showing off their newfound friendship, but both Addison and Kourtney wore matching outfits! Can we join this new TikTok squad, too?

Don’t worry, the lovely ladies didn’t only post one video! A second TikTok video showed them poking fun at an iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians scene between Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. Does this mean fans can expect to see Addison on the reality show next season? Only time will tell!

As for Kourtney, fans will remember that this isn’t the first time she made a TikTok video with a major internet star. Back in January, the Poosh founder teamed up with her eldest son Mason Disick and David Dobrik for a series of videos that took the internet by storm.

For those who missed it, at the time, the unlikely trio took to TikTok and put their own spin on two viral video challenges. First, on Mason’s since-deleted account, they attempted to recreate the “Renegade” dance. The 10-year-old took the lead while David and Kourtney hilariously attempted to do the dance along with him.

Over on David’s account, they made their own version of the “Famous Relative Check” challenge. This video started off with the social media star and Mason in the frame together before introducing Kourtney. Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of this premium content, and we’re still holding out hope that these three together will end up in one of David’s future vlogs.

