It looks like there’s no more bad blood between Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio! Yep, the TikTok star just shut down rumors that she had any hard feelings for Addison, following their major feud last week.

“Once you’re friends, you just stay friends. Things happened in the past, no hard feelings from me what so ever,” the influencer told a photographer on Tuesday, June 16.

For those who missed it, the drama actually started all the way back in November 2019. At the time, Addison liked a bunch of comments on the video streaming app that seemingly slammed Charli. One of them read, “I mean [Charli] is pretty but the prettiest girl on TikTok? No, definitely not so who start the hype about her.” Another questioned why Charli was verified and Addison wasn’t.

When the old comments resurfaced and started to go viral recently, they must have caught Charli’s sister, Dixie D’Amelio’s eye because she took to Twitter to seemingly respond.

“Charli deserves better,” she wrote in a series of tweets posted on June 12, 2020. “The jealousy, oh my God.”

After that, Addison took to Instagram to clear the air once and for all. She wrote in a comment, which was screenshotted and reposted by the account TikTok Room, “Yes, I did like the comments … I didn’t know her and hadn’t met her. This is no excuse but I will say, I had just gotten out of an extremely toxic and mentally abusive relationship that tore my heart to shreds. I was fully depressed and hated myself. I thought I was worthless without him after five years of being together. I searched for compliments and love from others because I couldn’t love myself without him.”

“It’s so gross and makes me really sad to think about to this day,” she continued. “But, I do know that I’ve loved and supported Charli since the day I met her. I think Charli deserves everything she’s done, and I know she genuinely loves doing this and loves her supporters. I already told her that she doesn’t need to forgive me, but I will say I was insanely desperate for love at the point of my life and that was what I had. (Still terrible, and I really don’t want to sound like an excuse because it’s not OK to do regardless). I love and know Charli and will love and support her no matter what.”

As fans know, Addison and Charli both went on to become members of the internet squad The Hype House, before Charli and Dixie announced their departure in May 2020.

live learn love — addison rae (@whoisaddison) June 12, 2020

It definitely seems like everything is all good between them now because Addison then tweeted, “Live, learn, love,” and Dixie hit the like button on it. Plus, Addison and Dixie teamed up for a TikTok video a few days later, so it looks like this feud is officially behind them all!

