This is the TikTok collaboration you never knew you needed! YouTube star David Dobrik recently teamed up with Kourtney Kardashian‘s eldest son Mason Disick for a series of videos that have taken the internet by storm.

On Saturday, January 19, the unlikely trio took to TikTok and put their own spin on two viral video challenges. First, on Mason’s account, they attempted to recreate the “Renegade” dance. The 10-year-old took the lead while David and Kourtney hilariously attempted to do the dance along with him.

Over on David’s account, they made their own version of the “Famous Relative Check” challenge. This video started off with the social media star and Mason in the frame together before introducing Kourtney. Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of this premium content and hoped that more footage of these three together would end up in one of David’s future vlogs.

For those who don’t know, the “Vlog Squad” founder is known for having mega stars in his YouTube videos, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Kourtney and Mason made an appearance.

For example, after he hung out with these members of the Kardashian clan, David got a chance to make all his childhood dreams come true and record a video with the Pussycat Dolls lead singer, Nicole Scherzinger. On Monday, January 20 the 23-year-old uploaded a 5-minute vlog which featured a clip of him hanging out in his car with the “Don’t Cha” songstress.

The pair sang along to Nicole’s song “Buttons” before David presented Nicole with a surprise gift. After he gave her a blindfold, David exited his car. He soon returned with an animal handler wearing protective gear and holding a live skunk.

“Do you like animals?” he asked Nicole. “I hope you like this one. I’m sorry about this…It’s a skunk.”

The singer cowered away from the animal and let out a scream just before the video ended.

Previously, on January 11, 2020, David filmed a similar vlog featuring Justin Bieber. Instead of giving his celebrity guest a gift, David invited strangers into his car and surprised them with the “Yummy” singer.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.