OK guys, here’s the deal — the internet is seriously torn about Addison Rae‘s friendship with Kourtney Kardashian, and we’re here to break it all down for you! For those who missed it, back in June, the TikTok star uploaded a clip to the video sharing app alongside the reality star, seemingly claiming that they were “besties.” Since then, the two have filmed some more viral TikToks together, and Addison has been spotted out with multiple members of the Kardashian family.

How did their friendship first start, you ask? Well, as it turned out, the two first collaborated because of Kourtney’s eldest son, Mason Disick, according to Distractify. Then, the 41-year-old featured the influencer on her lifestyle website, Poosh, which ultimately started the friendship of a lifetime.

At first, there wasn’t really much to say about the two stars teaming up for some TikTok videos — including one where they reenacted an iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians scene — but now that they’ve been spotted out to dinner, at the beach and even in the pool wearing matching outfits together, people online are seriously torn when it comes to their feelings about the friendship.

“Anyone else just find it strange Kourtney Kardashian (41) hangs out with Addison Rae who is a 19 year old TikTok-er,” one person recently wrote on Twitter. Another added, “I just wanna know what Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae have in common.”

A third person wrote, “Does anyone else absolutely despise this whole Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian dynamic?”

On the other hand, some fans are totally here for it!

“I absolutely love Kourtney Kardashian and I absolutely love Addison Rae. And I love that they collab and are [friends],” one Twitter user said.

“I love the friendship that Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian have,” someone else wrote, alongside an image of them laughing.

Neither Addison nor Kourtney have publicly reacted to the criticism over their friendship, but nothing that anyone has said online has seemed to stop them from having a great time together!

