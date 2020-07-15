It’s official, Addison Rae is taking her talent off TikTok and onto the big screen! That’s right, the 19-year-old internet star’s film debut is almost here, and we have a first look at the upcoming animated flick Spy Cat.

For those who missed it, the brunette beauty’s movie is all about a cat named Marnie who’s literally obsessed with detective TV shows and decides to trade her luxurious house cat life to go solve crime. NGL, this sounds like something we’d love to see! Get this, you guys — Addison voiced the main role, Marnie. Yep, so throughout the entire film, fans will hear the TikTok star’s iconic an recognizable voice. Mark your calendars, people, because Spy Cat is set to hit theaters on September 11, 2020.

As fans know, Spy Cat isn’t the only project Addison has in the works. Recently, the influencer announced that she’s in the midsts of working on something big, and some fans are seriously convinced that she’s gearing up to join the beauty industry! Speculation started after the TikTok star posted a brand new video on the video sharing app that appeared as if she was posing for a photoshoot.

“I’m working on something super exciting that I can’t wait to share with all of you!” she captioned the clip, alongside the hashtags #maincharacter and #weareanitem.

Although she didn’t release any more information, whatever she’s dropping is called Item — as seen in the last clip of her TikTok video. After that, a few eagle eyed fans took to Twitter and posted a link to the brand’s apparent website, and claimed that it was a beauty brand that was “coming soon.”

A fellow TikTok user also seemingly found the brand’s Instagram page and captioned her video with, “Addison Rae is making makeup?”

According to this clip, the Instagram account has a few thousand followers, but doesn’t follow anyone just yet. The account, which has no posts, is already followed by Addison herself, which added to speculation that it belongs to her upcoming beauty line. Although she has yet to officially announce anything just yet, fans seem pretty excited about her next project and, NGL, we’re so here for it!

