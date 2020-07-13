Amid speculation that she took to a major social media break because she was pregnant, Addison Rae has set the record straight. According to a screenshot posted to the TikTok Room Instagram account, after a fan made a video circling her stomach and asking if she was pregnant in the caption, the 19-year-old responded and cleared the air once and for all.

“No, just insecure,” Addison wrote.

Her reply came just days after Addison’s ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall also cleared up the rumors.

“She’s fine. Let me just clear it up, she’s not pregnant. I don’t know why that’s a thing,” he told photographers on July 7. “She’s not pregnant. I saw [an outlet] say that I confirmed she’s pregnant, that never happened.”

He also spoke out about it again during an Instagram Live, adding, “Addison is OK and she’s not in the hospital. I don’t know where that even… Half the stuff that’s pulled up on social media just wow. How does that even happen.”

For those who missed it, after she disappeared from social media, fans were left pretty concerned about the TikTok star. Yep, she normally shares new pics videos all the time, so when she suddenly stopped posting, rumors quickly started spreading that something bad had happened to her. Some people speculated that she was sick in the hospital, while others wondered if she was pregnant.

The influencer also addressed the speculation while chatting with photographers on July 9, 2020.

“Those rumors were scary. It’s not something to joke about for sure,” she said. “It’s definitely scary.”

As for why she suddenly went M.I.A. from social media, she explained, “I was just taking a break, just for a little bit. A lot of people on social media… You know, a lot of things can get to your head. It’s important to have a mental break. I think it’s important to always forgive and let people grow.”

For those who missed it, after more than a week of silence, Addison returned to Twitter on July 8, 2020, to apologize for her past behavior.

“I owe all of you an apology,” she wrote in a lengthy Twitter message. “Four years ago, I reposted a video which included a woman sharing her thoughts on Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter that I should not have. Because of my privilege, I didn’t understand and wasn’t educated enough on the social injustices facing the Black community. All lives cannot matter until Black lives do. The Black community was, and continues to be oppressed and damaged by systematic racism.”

“I see my mistakes and am committed to learning from them. I will never stop growing, learning and fighting for those whose voices rightfully need to be amplified, and will forever believe that Black lives matter,” the social media star continued. “If you haven’t done so already, please join me in supporting and learning more about the global Black Lives Matter movement. I am truly sorry and I am committed to using the platform you all have given me to work on becoming a better ally. I love you all endlessly.”

