Not seeing anyone new! Josh Richards doesn’t have a new love just yet, nearly one year after calling it quits from Nessa Barrett.

The internet personality, 20, confirmed his current relationship status to J-14 exclusively just ahead of Valentine’s Day while attending Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew presented by ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports on Saturday, February 12. Josh confirmed that, “yes,” he’s single and revealed that he didn’t have any special plans for the day of love. However, he does still have a celebrity crush.

“I guess I gotta go with the OG, Selena Gomez,” Josh gushed. “Shoutout her, she’s just beautiful.”

The former Sway House member dated fellow TikTok star Nessa, 19, on and off from January 2020 until March 2021. “Me and Ness aren’t together,” Josh revealed on an episode of the Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast at the time. “She just felt like she really needed time for her right now, and it’s been like that for the past two weeks.”

Following their breakup, the “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” songstress moved on with Josh’s former best friend Jaden Hossler. Following Josh and Nessa’s split, rumors started to swirl that there was something romantic going on between her and the musician after they released the February 2021 single “La Di Die.” As relationship speculation between Nessa and Jaden, 21, started to heat up following her breakup, Josh vaguely described the situation during various episodes of the “BFFs” podcast, which he cohosts.

“I’m trying to let a girl who I love so much figure her f–king life out so that I can have her back,” he said during a March 2021 installment. “It’s left me speechless. … Honestly, I just care about both of them.”

Eventually in April 2021, Josh declared that he was “moving on” from the entire situation. “I wish the best. That’s that,” he said. Nessa and Jaden, for their part, are still together.

Despite the past drama in his love life, Josh told J-14 at the February event that he has a lot of upcoming projects in 2022.

“I mean just stay on the toes with CrossCheck Studios with Marc Wahlberg, we’re coming out with a lot of cool productions, and I think it’s going to be amazing,” he teased, noting that he still takes the time to appreciate how far he’s come since his internet career started.

Josh added: “Those moments when it’s kind of, like, you’re just on your own and you get to decompress a little bit — I think is when I really get to soak it all in and just be, like, I’m thankful as f–k, and I live a blessed ass life.”

Reporting by Hannah Kahn

