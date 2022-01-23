Love is in the air for Nessa Barrett! Aside from becoming a major music star, the TikTok personality has made some headlines for her romantic relationships.

When she first started rising to fame, the “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” songstress started dating former Sway House member Josh Richards. They first went public with their relationship in January 2020 after a few months of dating. At the time, Josh shared a photo of himself and Nessa on Instagram alongside the caption that read, “Mine.” In June 2020, they announced their split in an emotional YouTube video.

“There comes a point in relationships where you realize maybe it isn’t best to be together. We realized that we needed to mature and we needed to grow as people. We were in a very serious relationship but we weren’t ready for as serious as it was,” Josh said at the time. Nessa added, “We’re just drifting apart so we can focus on ourselves.”

In early 2021, it appeared that the two had gotten back together, but in March of that year, Josh set the record straight.

“Me and Ness aren’t together,” he said during an episode of the Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast. “She just felt like she really needed time for her right now, and it’s been like that for the past two weeks.”

Following their split, dating rumors started swirling between Nessa and fellow internet star-turned-musician Jaden Hossler — Josh’s then-best friend — after they released a song together. At the time, Jaden’s ex-girlfriend Mads Lewis uploaded a since-deleted TikTok video and claimed that Nessa had stolen the “Angels & Demons” singer from her. While rumors continued to spread about their possible relationship, neither Nessa nor Jaden spoke out.

Jaden officially referred to himself as Nessa’s boyfriend in a June 2021 interview with Audacy’s Kevan Kenney.

“As an artist, I’m very impressed and extremely excited to see Nessa shock the world,” he said of her success. “And then as a boyfriend, I’m extremely proud and just grateful that I get to be her boyfriend.”

Since then, the pair has packed on the PDA in various social media posts and even shared a smooch while walking the red carpet at the VMAs in September 2021.

“We both push each other to be our best selves,” Nessa said of their relationship during a September 2021 episode of the Audacy Check In. “It’s really good and we just motivate each other a lot. … He is my support system and the love of my life. My love songs were inspired by him.”

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of Nessa's dating history.

