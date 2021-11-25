2021 was full of love! Tons of celebrity couples made their debut, much to the surprise of fans.

TikTok stars Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett, for example, started dating earlier this year following a ton of drama between them and their exes. Nessa dated fellow internet star and Jaden’s former best friend Josh Richards for nearly a year before calling it quits. The “So What” musician, for his part, was in a long-term relationship with Mads Lewis. When Jaden and Nessa collaborated on the song “La Di Die” in February, romance rumors started swirling. They made headlines with their apparent relationship after Mads accused Nessa of stealing Jaden from her in a since-deleted TikTok video.

The “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” singer seemingly acknowledged the drama on Twitter, writing, “I have been through so much recently. I’ve broken down completely [two] weeks ago and have nearly done something that is irreversible. I got up and decided to release all of the negatives in my life. I’m not in a place to entertain those full of hatred and lies.”

Now that all the drama has died down, the couple is still going strong. They’ve spoken highly of each other in multiple interviews.

“I’m really happy, man,” Jaden said during a July interview on the Zach Sang Show. “She makes me want to be a better person. I don’t think you could ask for anything else.”

Nessa echoed her man’s sentiments on a September episode of the Audacy Check In radio show.

“We both push each other to be our best selves,” she said. “It’s really good and we just motivate each other a lot. … He is my support system and the love of my life. My love songs were inspired by him.”

Other couples who debuted their love this year didn’t have such a drama-filled romance. Cole Sprouse went public with girlfriend Ari Fournier in July. At the time, he posted a photo of the model alongside a caption that read, “Tippi and the burds.”

Almost immediately after sharing the pic, the Disney Channel alum wrote, “Time to piss off the 14yos again,” in an Instagram Story post. Cole appeared to be referring to his past relationship with Lili Reinhart. The Riverdale costars were in an on and off relationship from 2017 to 2020. They’ve both since moved on.

