Giving their heart a break. 2021 has brought some major celebrity splits, including the TikTok’s Addison Rae and Bryce Hall.

The former Sway House member confirmed their split in a three-minute YouTube video titled “We Broke Up,” which he uploaded on March 25. Addison, for her part, acknowledged their breakup during a conversation with Hollywood Fix the same day.

“Yes, Addison and I are broken up. I don’t want to talk about specific reasons because that’s our private business,” Bryce explained in his video. Their split came after rumors swirled online that the internet star cheated on his girlfriend during a February trip to Las Vegas, which he has since denied.

“I never cheated on Addison,” he told viewers in the YouTube video. “Addison and I broke up about a month ago and kept everything semi-private on social media … both of us are going through a s–t ton of things right now behind-the-scenes that we don’t necessarily comfortably want to talk about, to a camera especially. With all that stress we’ve mutually decided that it would be best if we parted ways.”

After Addison and Bryce rose to fame on the TikTok app in late 2019, fans fell in love with their dynamic and often wondered if they were more than friends. The internet stars confirmed their relationship in November 2020, noting that they had already been together for two months.

Some couples who parted ways this year did so out of the public eye. Riverdale actress Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughan, for one, reportedly split in February after nearly one year together. E! News reported on March 26 that the former flames ended things one month prior.

They were photographed a few times together in 2020 before they went Instagram official in September of that year. At the time, the actress shared a kiss with her then-BF in a since-deleted social media post alongside the caption, “That long distance kind of love.” Throughout their time together, Camila and Grayson kept things pretty private except for the occasional PDA-filled snap.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy, meanwhile, shocked fans when news of their breakup broke. On February 8, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had hit pause on their whirlwind romance after less than a year together. The actress and musician first made headlines with their relationship in May 2020 and, before their split, they were photographed spending time together in Los Angeles amid in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

