Ever since their rise to fame on the TikTok app, Bryce Hall and Addison Rae have captured fans’ attention with their tumultuous relationship.

In March 2021, both internet stars confirmed that they called it quits a second time after cheating rumors rocked their romance. “I’ll be honest. I ended it,” Bryce said during an episode of Barstool Sports’ and Josh Richards‘ “BFFs” podcast, noting that the former flames have been broken up for about a month. “We were actually just not even going to mention it at all, but then she kind of slipped up in an interview.”

Of course, the interview Bryce was referring to was Addison’s chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about her debut single “Obsessed.” During the interview, the budding songstress dished on the story behind the song and said, “I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time, and I dropped him off at his house. And then before that happened, he looked at me and was like, ‘I’m obsessed with you.’ And I was like, ‘Me too.'”

The two Gen Z superstars announced their relationship in a November 2020 YouTube video titled, “The Truth About Us.” Addison and Bryce confirmed at the time that they had been dating for almost two months. “This is our second time dating, ever,” the brunette beauty said during the video. “This is going to be really interesting to see where this goes.”

When it came to their breakup, Bryce explained on “BFFs” that they decided to keep things quiet for a while “because we didn’t know if we were going to work things out or not.” The former Sway House member also touched on the Las Vegas cheating accusations from February 2021 and explained how they factored into his and Addison’s split. “I don’t even know why it’s still a thing, because I’ve already said it’s a lie,” Bryce said.

After his trip, rumors that the internet personality cheated on his girlfriend started swirling online. Bryce, for his part, vehemently denied the claims via social media. When asked on the “BFFs” podcast if Addison believed that Bryce didn’t cheat, he replied, “Yeah, she did … but at the same time, the trust wasn’t fully there … she knows I didn’t cheat.”

“I was just not in the mindset for a relationship,” Bryce said, adding that he was “completely stressed out” while dealing with the cheating accusations. “We were going to deal with everything privately and then it became public.”

So what went wrong between these two?

