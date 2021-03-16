There’s nothing but drama between Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom! The internet stars are in the midst of a major feud that originated in December 2020.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the ACE Family patriarch — who started his YouTube channel in 2016 with wife Catherine Paiz — called out the TikTok star and challenged him to a fight. Bryce didn’t publicly respond at the time, but now things have escalated and the former Sway House member took to Twitter in March 2021 to share text messages between himself and the YouTuber. “All this because I won’t accept his little fight, and now he’s crying because he can’t pay his cleaning lady,” Bryce captioned the images. Within the texts, Austin told Bryce, “Stop texting me and let’s fight.”

Austin hit back on social media with a reply that read, “But you keep running … you’re all Twitter fingers, you wanna fight randoms out in public but too scared to fight me for millions.” In another response, Bryce claimed that he didn’t want to fight “for the same amount as you.”

Austin, for his part, addressed the drama while talking with HollywoodFix and said, “All I hear is excuses [from Bryce], and it’s like, I’m just tired of the excuses.”

“I told the team, I said look, ‘I’ll agree, for Bryce Hall to fight me, I’ll agree to make less money than him,’” Austin further explained. “To be honest, I really just don’t like the kid.”

One day later, it seemed like Bryce may have agreed to the fight. In an Instagram Stories post on March 15, the influencer shared an image with text blurred out in red and the number $5 million circled in green. “Now we’re talking … @austinmcbroom you FINALLY got my attention,” Bryce wrote. He then told paparazzi, per a video uploaded to YouTube, “I am accepting it, he met my requirements.”

“He doesn’t know what he just signed up for,” Bryce said when asked if he had a message for his apparent opponent. It’s unclear when the rumored fight between the two internet stars is set to take place, but Bryce made it clear via Instagram Stories that he’s getting back in the gym and started training. “Knockout power, baby,” he said in a video shared by celebrity boxing trainer Andrew Stafford.

Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of the ongoing feud between Bryce and Austin, including details on their possible boxing match.

