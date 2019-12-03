Is Keemstar the next beauty guru? On Monday, December 2, the 37-year-old claimed he dropped his very own makeup line called “KEEM Kosmetics,” but some fans aren’t too convinced that it’s real.

The social media star shocked the internet when he uploaded a three-minute video called “KEEM KOSMETICS — Launch Video” that not only showed off what he claimed was a brand new eyeshadow palette, but it also threw major shade at some huge names in the beauty community. In the video, the influencer showed a behind-the-scenes look into his creative process and how the idea for his clown-theme makeup became a reality.

“Thanks to Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star for making an amazing doc and giving me the idea,” he wrote in the video’s description. “I love you guys I hope everyone gets a good laugh from this and remember to unlock your inner clown at all times on the internet!”

Once fans got a good look a the nine-shade palette, they started to realize that Keemstar totally trolled his fellow YouTubers when naming each color. It has been speculated that the “Kitchen Floor” shade is a nod at Trisha Paytas, “Fazed” calls out FaZe Banks, “Jake’s Secret” is named after Jake Paul and “Drama Alert” throws shade at Keemstar’s own channel.

But is “KEEM Kosmetics” actually real? Well, despite viewers thinking it was a total joke, his fans and followers quickly realized that the palette was actually available for purchase and people were able to place an order on his official site.

“Wait a minute [KEEM KOSMETICS] was legit, and why did [Keemstar] look so good in the promo? I wanna throw money at it,” one fan tweeted with another saying, “Managed to place an order before a site crash. B***h we in for one h**l of a dumb**s review in a few weeks.”

Whether it was a joke or not, it looked like people were totally into the eyeshadow. Although it’s still unclear whether or not fans actually purchased makeup from his website, a few hours after the video went live Keemstar announced that the “KEEM Kosmetics” palette was completely sold out.

“Attention! [KEEM KOSMETICS] has officially sold out!” he wrote along with a photo of himself giving the thumbs up sign. “Again I don’t know what to say other than THANK YOU! I can’t wait to see all you clowns!”

That’s not all! After the palettes were totally out of stock, the YouTuber asked followers if they wanted another launch before the end of the year, adding to speculation on Twitter about whether or not the newly-launched company was real or not.

“Everyone is asking me when the next ‘KEEM Kosmetics’ launch is,” he wrote. “Do you guys actually want another drop in 2019?”

For those who missed it, the internet star first made headlines with “KEEM Kosmetics” on November 7 after a series of tweets sparked speculation that Keemstar would be dropping makeup products at the end of the month.

“My pallet [sic] is coming out soon,” he said. “I’m going to take the beauty community by storm!”

It looks like Keemstar really did take the beauty community by storm, but fans need to start receiving their palettes for complete proof!

