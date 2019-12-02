YouTube star Alissa Violet is opening up about her past relationship with FaZe Banks. In the early hours of Monday, December 2, the 23-year-old clapped back at her ex-boyfriend on Twitter and accused him of cheating on her throughout their two year relationship. As fans know, the pair announced their split back in July after FaZe took to Twitter with a statement regarding their mutual breakup.

Now, the two are involved in a pretty public feud which started when the 27-year-old posted a cryptic tweet that read, “I love you.”

Fans of the YouTuber quickly responded to the post and speculated that it was written about his ex-girlfriend. Soon after, it was confirmed when Alissa responded to the tweet with a screenshot of text messages between the two where she repeatedly asked FaZe if he “loved her” when he was allegedly cheating on her during their long-term relationship

“Did you ‘love me’ when you snapchatted that girl in [Las] Vegas to come f**k you when I was at dinner with you?” one of the messages read.

Then, the internet star took to her Twitter account and wrote out all the instances FaZe supposedly cheated on her while they were together.

“Did you ‘love me’ when you texted that girl that you were on your way to her hotel room at 6 am to ‘get weird’ while I was sleeping next to you?” she wrote, along with another tweet that said, “Did you ‘love me when you f**ked all the girls I was worried about while we were dating, after the break up?”

She even revealed that since their break up, FaZe has said he wanted nothing to do with their dogs and seemingly told Alissa to send them to her parents in Ohio.

“Did you ‘love me’ when I’ve been asking you for five months to help our with OUR dogs but you told me to ship them to my parents in Ohio because it was ‘too much for you’,” she said.

He responded to Alissa’s tweet thread once and seemingly addressed the dog situation, but not the cheating allegations, before logging off the social media site.

“I couldn’t take care of them? I want them to have a good life?” he wrote back. “Why are we doing this online?”

When the pair split this past summer, fans had thought it was related to FaZe hanging out with Alissa’s ex-boyfriend’s new wife Tana Mongeau, but seems like the couple had more issues during their two years together than fans originally had thought.

