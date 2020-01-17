Erika Costell

The couple started off by faking their relationship for views — broadcasting their fake PDA all over social media and even having a pretend wedding and honeymoon for their vlog. But in the end, they did fall for each other IRL. Jake and Erika later admitted that although it had been fake at first, the relationship did turn very real. That is, until November 2018, when they announced that they had unfortunately split.

“I am reluctantly writing this message and can barely hold it together as I do so, but I have been waiting for the right time to make a statement about mine and Erika’s relationship,” Jake wrote in a Twitter statement at the time. “Sadly, Erika and I broke up a while ago and since then, we have been doing our best to work it out and find a solution. After many discussions and some serious soul searching, it became apparent to us weeks ago, that we could no longer be boyfriend and girlfriend. While it was a truly heartbreaking decision, it is the healthiest thing for both of us.”

“She truly changed my life,” he added. “[She] has helped me become a better person on multiple levels. The times we had together are irreplaceable and I will be forever grateful that she was part of my life. I ask that you please respect our privacy. We’re both at different points in our lives and having a relationship in the public eye is so hard. But this is our decision and I ask that you please support both of us through this tough time.”

But that wasn’t the end of #Jerika. The former flames were spotted hanging out at The Super Bowl in February 2019. And when a photo of what appeared to be Jake and Erika eating lunch together hit the web in August 2019 (while Jake was married to Tana), the internet quickly went crazy. However, despite the similarities, Jake insisted that it wasn’t them in the picture.

“That isn’t me. That’s not me. I will admit, that does look a lot like me and Erika, it does. It really does, and it’s such an unfortunate misconception to say the least,” he said in a YouTube video. “However, I will say though, if that was me and Erika at that restaurant — if those pictures were actually of me — then I guess this would be my explanation, hypothetically. Maybe that guy was at a birthday party the night before, where he hadn’t seen his ex in over a year. Literally hadn’t even communicated with her in a year, they don’t even have each other’s phone numbers. Then randomly they see each other at a birthday party, and everything was cordial, and nice and friendly. But they haven’t talked in a year, so instead of talking at the birthday party, they decided to get lunch the next day. Even if all of that happened, I’m not saying that all of that happened but hypothetically speaking, if all of that were to happen, does it matter if someone who is married goes to lunch with their ex girlfriend to talk about things, and simmer down the negativity and to make things cordial? Does it matter, A? And B, is it any of your guys’ business?”