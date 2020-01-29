Fans are shook after Tana Mongeau was spotted hanging out with former Team 10 member Tessa Brooks! On Monday, January 27, Tana took to her Instagram Stories and posted a video with Tessa. The blonde beauty tagged the social media star in the clip and she could be heard saying, “Bet you thought you’d seen the last of us,” to the camera. This came to shock to some followers since both internet stars have quite the history with Jake Paul.

As fans know, Tana married Jake in a Las Vegas wedding in July 2019. In January 2020, the YouTube stars announced that they were taking a break from their whirlwind relationship after six months together. The couple took to Instagram and posted matching photos along with heartfelt captions that said they both needed time to focus on their own lives. Tana also claimed that their relationship drastically changed after they got married.

“The second Jake and I got married, I just feel like everything changed. I don’t blame Jake, I think that the second he said, ‘I do’ to me, he kind of mentally was just like, ‘Now what?’ I think he mentally was over it. I don’t blame him but it left me clinging, trying to make this work,” she explained.

Prior to Tana and Jake’s relationship, he worked alongside Tessa during her time in Team 10. In January 2018, Tessa announced that she quit the social media group after making the decision to not move into the new Team 10 house, which ultimately caused a rift between her and the group. Some fans have speculated that the real reason Tessa moved on from the internet “family” was due to a video that showed Jake shoving Tessa as she was trying to give him a hug.

In the footage from July 2017, some Team 10 members were playing a game against each other. After Jake lost, he got visibly upset and pushed Tessa out of the way. The video sparked major backlash at the time, but he later claimed that the push was a complete joke. Some people didn’t believe this and think it was one of the reasons Tessa left the group.

Despite Tessa’s rocky past with Jake, it seems like there’s no bad blood between her and Tana!

