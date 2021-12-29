They’re so in love! Addison Rae is happy with boyfriend Omer Fedi, but who is the guy who stole her heart?

Following Addison’s public relationship with ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall — which came to an end in March 2021 — the TikTok star decided to keep her new romance under wraps during the early days.

“Right now is my time to focus on me and I’ve kind of really just taken control of that and realize that, you know, you can only get presented opportunities for so long and then they kind of go away,” Addison said of her love life on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in April 2021. “And when you’re in a relationship, especially like a romantic one, I’m very guilty of, you know, putting a lot into that and loving that.”

She continued, “I do know that maybe now’s my time to be hopelessly in love with myself and that’s kind of what I’ve been trying to do, which has been an interesting thing.”

Romance rumors between her and Omer started swirling in July 2021 when she shared a video via Instagram Stories of what appeared to be them kissing. A month later, Omer confirmed their romance with his own Instagram Story post.

“Me and my baby are both No. 1 atm,” he wrote in August 2021, referring to Addison’s Netflix movie He’s All That and his song “Stay” with The Kid LAROI. “I’m so so so proud of her. Wonder if we the first couple to ever do that with movie and a song? Anyway love you babe.”

Throughout that same month, both Addison and Omer started to share more of their relationship online. The musician, for his part, posted a selfie of him and Addison via Instagram Stories alongside a caption that read, “She’s wearing the pants in the relationship.”

The duo has since been spotted out and about in L.A. on multiple occasions packing on the PDA. Omer even posted the sweetest 21st birthday tribute to Addison in October 2021. In a series of Instagram posts, he shared all of his favorite things about the “Obsessed” songstress. “Btw you’re also my my fav person to eat gelato with,” Omer wrote in part.

While they are keeping their romance semi-private, Addison did gush over her relationship on Twitter in November 2021. “I love being in love,” the budding actress wrote.

So, who is the man who stole her heart? Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Omer.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.