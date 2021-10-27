The truth comes out! Addison Rae is getting real about her TikTok ban and how her account came back.

In October 2021, fans were shook when it looked like the “Obsessed” songstress was gone from the video-sharing app forever. But Addison herself wasn’t too worried. In fact, she even poked fun at the ban via Twitter.

“Well time to get a job,” she captioned a social media post alongside what appeared to be a screenshot of when she tried logging onto the app. According to the Twitter photo, Addison’s account had been “banned due to multiple violations of our Community Guidelines.” Despite the warning, her account was later restored and Addison was able to go back to sharing dance videos her followers know and love.

Prior to becoming a well-known actress and singer with famous friends, like Kourtney Kardashian, the Louisiana native became famous after receiving thousands of followers on TikTok. So, it was kind of a big deal when it appeared that her account was gone forever.

“I grew up in Louisiana. I’m just a girl from Lafayette, and I was never really used to the, I guess the amount of attention, especially now that I’ve been getting,” she explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music in March 2021 about rising to fame. “And so, people really do try to control the narrative. Which is so wild to experience because I feel like I’ve seen it happen and you hear stories about it and things like that but experiencing that firsthand is so crazy. But luckily social media I feel like has given so many people a voice to kind of make their own narrative in a way.”

Since she started gaining traction on TikTok in late-2020, Addison has spoken in various interviews about what it was like to, literally, become a star overnight.

“We didn’t really know where this was going,” she shared on an episode of the “That Was Fun?” podcast in May 2021. “We still don’t. Like, we’re still like wondering where we’re going to be next year. Like, what’s going to happen in a few months? I mean, literally me last week, I’m like, ‘Oh,’ and then, something happens and you’re like, ‘Wait, wait, how do I adjust to this?’”

While Addison is still finding her footing in Hollywood, it’s safe to say that her TikTok account is still intact! Scroll through our gallery for everything that went down with her brief ban from the app.

