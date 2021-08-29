When it comes to spilling the tea on her acting career, Addison Rae does not hold back! The TikTok star nabbed a role in the Netflix movie He’s All That and made her onscreen debut in August 2021.

“It’s been a dream of mine forever to be an actress,” the Louisiana native told Glamour U.K. in February 2021. “To be really called one now, is just really insane. Growing up, I was always in acting classes and watching movies and pretending I was the character.”

It was announced in September 2020 that Addison would be staring in the gender-swapped remake of the cult-classic 1990s movie She’s All That.

“The reaction is a little scary sometimes because people don’t really know what I did, or aspired to do, before I started social media,” Addison told Glamour U.K. about the casting announcement. “People base anything I do off, ‘Oh, she started on social media,’ but without knowing my background or knowing I’ve always been in acting classes.”

Prior to her stint in Hollywood, the internet personality was gearing up to major in broadcast journalism while attending Louisiana State University. Once she blew up on TikTok, all of her plans changed. Between a music and acting career, Addison’s becoming a household name.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash-Up, Addison recalled her first day on the He’s All That set.

“I knew the lines. I nailed it. I had, you know, two of my costars with me, the entire scene and the first day we shot,” she recalled in April 2021. “So, it was so much fun and I got to work with everyone on the first day.”

The influencer added, “It was a project that I, you know, felt really, really good about, especially, you know, going into it. And now that it’s over, it feels better than ever. So, I’m really happy.”

Since being cast in her first-ever starring movie role, Addison has gushed over her acting career in multiple interviews.

“It was intimidating at first because it was a lot of lines, but I feel like I memorized it pretty easily,” she said during a December 2020 episode of her “That Was Fun?” podcast. “It just comes with listening to the other person. … If you think of it too much like memorizing every single line, then you never have like genuine reactions or anything because you’re just waiting for them to stop talking so you can, instead of responding like a normal conversation.”

Scroll through our gallery to read all Addison’s quotes about her budding acting career.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.