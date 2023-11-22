Milo Manheim has had quite the busy year! From starring in Disney+’s Prom Pact and Paramount series School Spirits to playing Joseph in the movie musical Journey to Bethlehem and appearing in the Eli Roth horror film, Thanksgiving, the guy is booked and busy! Not only that, he exclusively told J-14, there’s even more “great stuff to come.” Oh, and gushed over his Thanksgiving costar and our fav, Addison Rae, of course.

Keep reading for our exclusive interview with Milo.

ICYMI, Milo stars alongside Fiona Palomo in Journey to Bethlehem, where they play Joseph and Mary, respectively, in the nativity film that premiered in theatres on November 10, 2023. On top of that, he had a very different kind of film hit the screen within the same month — a slasher movie titled Thanksgiving. “We really hit two audiences on that one,” Milo said of the two films, which were both released in theatres one week apart. “I was a little concerned at first, but I think it’s actually great now.” The Disney+ actor also revealed that a former ZOMBIES costar was how he learned about the production on Journey to Bethlehem! “I love musicals. It’s my passion and I also have very high standards, and I had heard about this from a friend Ariel [Martin], who was in ZOMBIES 2 with me,” he revealed. “And I was like, ‘I can’t believe she thought of me for this movie. I don’t get it.’ They sent all the songs over and one by one I fell more and more in love with it.” The ZOMBIES star also teased more films and show to come! “It’s been very exciting and [there’s] more great stuff to come, so I can’t wait to keep you guys posted on everything.” Milo Manheim and Fiona Palomo Took 'Opposite' Approaches While Filming 'Journey to Bethlehem' Musical Movie As for his Thanksgiving costar, Milo had nothing but kind words to say. “I love Addison,” he gushed. “I met her during the ZOMBIES 2 premiere awhile ago, and as she navigates herself in this industry, I just become more and more proud of [her’. She just has such a great head on her shoulders and she’s so bubbly.” “She has the mentality that she can do anything, which I learn from her every day,” he added. :I call her for advice often, but she’s the best and I hope to work with her again.”

