School Spirits has quickly become one of the most popular teen shows since season 1 debuted on Paramount+ in April 2023. Not only that, after the show debuted on Netflix a few months later, its popularity skyrocketed — which has led many viewers excited for season 2.

Keep reading for everything we know about season 2 of School Spirits.

When Does Season 2 of ‘School Spirits’ Come Out?

Paramount+ announced that School Spirits was renewed for season 2 in June 2023, just two months after the season 1 premiere. It’s unclear when the second season is set to be released, as it’s still in pre-production.

ICYMI, School Spirits follows Maddie (played by Peyton List), a teenage girl who finds herself in the afterlife at her high school, following mysterious circumstances surrounding her death — which she doesn’t remember, by the way. There, she meets a support group of spirits who have also met their end at Split High School and are stuck in the in-between of life and death.

Along with Peyton, the cast includes Milo Manheim, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, and Rainbow Wedell.

Paramount+ confirmed season 2 of School Spirits in June 2023. Ahead of the announcement, showrunner Oliver Goldstick and producers Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud told J-14 that they have “lots of thoughts” on the second season.

“Oh, we got ’em. We have lots of thoughts,” Nate said, with Olivier joking, “We can’t share them. We’ll have to kill you.”

“Hopefully there will be a season two,” the showrunner continued. “We’re hoping for that. Cause we’ve got some wonderful places to take the show. ”

Spencer MacPherson, who plays Xavier Baxter on the show, also gave his thoughts on a second season.

“It’s a tough question to answer without giving any of the awesome reveals away in season one,” he explained to J-14. “But I definitely think it leaves off in a position where it will leave the audience wanting more and I really, really hope that we get to do that.”

What Will ‘School Spirits’ Season 2 Be About?

Warning: spoilers ahead. The finale of School Spirits leaves off on quite the cliffhanger, as Maddie finally discovers who is responsible for her death.

It’s revealed that Maddie is not dead nor has she been murdered. The leader of the spirit support group, Mr. Martin, appears in a scene where a teenaged ghost named Janet runs into Maddie, successfully possessing her body. Janet, who is never seen in season 1 but is mentioned, escapes and buys a bus ticket to Detroit all while taking Maddie’s body with it.

So, no, Maddie isn’t dead, it’s more of an astral misplacement — and we’re assuming she’ll most likely be very determined to find Janet and her body in season 2.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.