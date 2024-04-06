Peyton List has had quite the acting career! You may recognize her from past roles in Disney Channel shows like Bunk’d and Jessie — but fans of the actress want to know more about her life, like who she’s dating.

Is Peyton List Dating Anyone?

It appears that the 25-year-old may be currently single.

While the Cobra Kai actress went public with her romance to costar Jacob Bertrand in 2022, it appears the two may have ended things privately.

Peyton and Jacob first stirred up breakup rumors in October 2022, after multiple fans tweeted about a possible split between the two actors. On top of that, the Jessie actress has not posted a photo of her Cobra Kai costar on Instagram since September 2022, leading fans to believe the pair broke up around after that time.

However, the pair have yet to confirm split rumors.

Back in September 2022, Peyton gushed about striking up a romance with her Cobra Kai costar while speaking to Page Six. “It’s been so fun. I feel like we’re all best friends and getting to have, like, a person that I really love in the same city – I’m just so grateful for him,” the young star said. “He’s the nicest person. But it is weird [on set], because I feel like we’re with everyone but each other on the show.”

Who Has Peyton List Dated in the Past?

During her time in the spotlight, Peyton has had one other public relationship besides Jacob. The actress first dated Shameless star Cameron Monaghan in 2017, after the stars met on the set of Anthem of a Teenage Prophet.

“The whole cast, we all shared a trailer and were all in the same hotel. It was a small town, two and a half hours away from Vancouver, so we all really got to know each other and all became so close,” Peyton recounted during a September 2018 interview with Build Series. “And then sort of in the middle of it, Cameron and I started realizing we liked each other and started dating after.”

Despite their strong connection, the two would call it quits just two years later. In January 2019, E! News claimed that the once happy couple had ended their relationship. Cameron eventually confirmed the news to social media at the time saying, “Who knows what the future may bring, but looking forward to seeing all the incredible things that will be coming your way. And, as always, wishing for your happiness.”

It’s unclear what led to their split, but it seems the two ended on good terms nonetheless!

