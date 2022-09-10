Since Cobra Kai season 1 premere in 2018, fans of The Karate Kid have flocked to the Netflix series based on the ’80s classic, which has led to five seasons! But will the show receive a season 6? Keep reading for everything we know.

Will There Be a Cobra Kai Season 6?

While Netflix has yet to announce season 6 of Cobra Kai, fans are still hopeful as season 5 just recently premiered on September 9, 2022.

“Just finished season 5 of Cobra Kai. It was the best season EVER!!! Everyone was badass! I loved each and every second of it. I hope there will be a season 6,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “I’m so happy with how Cobra Kai Season 5 turned out,” wrote another fan on Twitter. “It was probably the best Season to date. I’d love a Season 6, although if Season 5 were to be the last, I wouldn’t be all that mad due to just how damn good that finale was. It felt like the perfect series finale.”

What Has the Cobra Kai Cast and Crew Said About Season 6?

Season 6 has all but been officially confirmed — as star Ralph Macchio has hinted that footage exists for future seasons. “There’s stuff that they wrote in season 3 that didn’t happen until season 4, ’cause there wasn’t any more room in season 3,” Ralph told ComicBook.com. “There’s stuff that was in season 5 that we know we shot that is being held for the future if we get that green light, so there’s more to come, we hope.”

In July 2022, Cobra Kai producer and creator Jon Hurwitz reassured fans that he had plans for what lies ahead for the series, saying simply in a tweet : “All I can say is that we expect more Cobra Kai to come and that the Miyagiverse is far from finished.”

The director, who is also set to produce Netflix comedy series Obliterated with Cobra Kai collaborators Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, also pretty much confirmed that ideas for season 6 were already forming. “Season 6 has not yet been written,” Jon wrote on Twitter. “Will get on that after filming Obliterated, but lots of kicka– ideas already percolating!”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.