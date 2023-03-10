Get ready to fall in love with the cast of School Spirits. The Paramount+ series dropped its first episode on March 9, 2023, and the showrunners already have “lots of thoughts” about season 2, they exclusively tell J-14.

What Is ‘School Spirits’ About?

School Spirits follows Maddie (played by Peyton List), a teenage girl who finds herself in the afterlife at her high school, following mysterious circumstances surrounding her death — which she doesn’t remember, by the way. There, she meets a support group of spirits who have also met their end at Split High School and are stuck in the in-between of life and death.

The series’ showrunner is Oliver Goldstick, who is best known for showrunning Pretty Little Liars, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and working on shows like Ravenswood and Ugly Betty. Along with Oliver, Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud serve as executive producers and cocreators on School Spirits.

“It’s going to sound a little bit like word soup because we have so many things we took inspiration from,” cocreator Nate Trinrud told J-14 exclusively about the show’s inspiration. “But of course, the John Hughes films, The Breakfast Club, Ghost — the 1990s film — was a big inspiration for us. It’s one of my favorite films of all time. And then great series like Veronica Mars certainly played into what we wanted to make.”

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘School Spirits’?

While Paramount+ has yet to announce season 2 of School Spirits, the showrunner and producers tell J-14 that they have “lots of thoughts” on a second season.

“Oh, we got ’em. We have lots of thoughts,” Nate says, with Olivier joking, “We can’t share them. We’ll have to kill you.”

“Hopefully there will be a season two,” the showrunner continues. “We’re hoping for that. Cause we’ve got some wonderful places to take the show. ”

Megan adds that the three “love the story” of School Spirits and “want to keep telling it.”

Spencer MacPherson, who plays Xavier Baxter on the show, also gave his thoughts on a second season.

“It’s a tough question to answer without giving any of the awesome reveals away in season one,” he explains to J-14. “But I definitely think it leaves off in a position where it will leave the audience wanting more and I really, really hope that we get to do that.”

Come on, Paramount+!

