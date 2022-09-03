Milo Manheim and Peyton List are set to star in a TV series together! Yep, you heard us right — the two former Disney stars will lead in School Spirits, a Paramount+ series based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate and Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen.

School Spirits is about a teen (Peyton) stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school. The book is planned for publication in fall 2023 by Clarion Books/HarperAlley. Oliver Goldstick (Bridgerton) will serve as showrunner and executive producer along with Nate and Megan Trinrud, who also wrote the pilot. Max Winkler (Jungleland) is directing the pilot.

Milo will play Wally, “a lovable ghost from the 1980s who in his glory days was a star high school football player,” according to Deadline. Along with Peyton and Milo, other stars set for the School Spirits cast are, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, and Rainbow Wedell.

Peyton, who started out on Disney Channel’s Jessie and Bunk’d, is also well-known for her roles in Netflix’s Cobra Kai, The Thinning, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Hubie Halloween. Shortly after news broke that she would be starring in School Spirits, Peyton posted her excitement on Instagram in August 2022. “Really looking forward to getting started on this one soon,” she wrote as the caption.

Milo also shared his excitement on Instagram, writing: “WE BLESSED! Catch me in SCHOOL SPIRITS☠️” The young actor is most well-known for his role as Zed in the Disney+’s Zombies franchise and has also starred on ABC’s The Conners and American Housewife. He was recently added to the cast of the upcoming Prom Pact alongside Peyton Elizabeth Lee.

“I was just shooting another Disney+ movie called Prom Pact in Vancouver with the amazing Peyton Lee,” Milo told J-14 exclusively in July 2022, saying that this role led to his appearance on season 2 of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. “While I was up there, I was talking to the executive producer, Melvin Mar, who works on that film and also for the show Doogie,” he explained.

“And I was like, ‘Yo, Peyton’s birthday is coming up. I know she’s gonna be in Hawaii. I would love to fly out and just surprise her for her birthday, and if you wanna make me an extra or something, just so that I don’t have to pay for my ticket, that would be great.’ He’s like, ‘Let’s see what we can do.’ And then like a couple days later, he comes to me. He’s like, why don’t you just play her love interest this season.'”

