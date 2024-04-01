Will a live-action Tangled movie at least see the light? Rumors of an adaptation based on the 2010 animated movie have been swirling around for years — and fans think they may have just nailed casting the main two characters for the leading lady and Flynn Rider: Avantika and Milo Manheim.

Is There a Live-Action ‘Tangled’ Movie In the Works?

For years it’s been reported that Disney has a live-action Tangled in the works. However, nothing from the company has been confirmed just yet. TheDisneyInsider was first to report the news in February 2020, with the blog claiming they heard whispers about the possible film.

ICYMI, the animated version of Tangled premiered in 2010, and starred Mandy Moore as Rapunzel with Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider. Years after the first rumors stared swirling, other Disney blogs speculated in August 2023 that casting had started.

Who Is Playing Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in Live-Action ‘Tangled’?

Fans are dying for Milo, known for roles in Disney+’s ZOMBIES, School Spirits and Prom Pact, to play Flynn Rider, with Avantika taking on the role of Rapunzel. For those who don’t know, Avantika most recently played Karen Smith in the 2024 musical adaptation of Mean Girls.

Rumors that the actors were playing the two main Tangled characters first sparked after an X user claimed that the two had been “screen testing” for the roles on March 6, 2024 — according to “sources.” However, X has since flagged the original post with Context, which linked to a ScreenRant article stating that a Tangled movie has never been confirmed.

That being said, fans of both actors have taken the rumors in stride, and even started making TikTok fan edits of the two as their possible Tangled counterparts.

Over the years, other names for Flynn Rider have been thrown around on the internet — including Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. However, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor isn’t really on board.

“I really like that film,” he shared on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in August 2020. “There’s a lot of these live-action versions of animated films that I loved as a kid and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if we need them.’”

Other actresses fans have listed as other possible Rapunzels include Milo’s ZOMBIES costar Meg Donnelly, Sabrina Carpenter, Florence Pugh and Dove Cameron.

