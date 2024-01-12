Get in losers, have you seen the new Mean Girls movie?! The 2024 musical remake stars a stacked cast including Reneé Rapp as Regina George and Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, but all eyes were on one character who can predict the weather with her chest: Avantika as Karen Smith. So, who exactly is the actress behind the iconic character originally played by Amanda Seyfried? You might recognize her from a few Disney+ projects!

Keep reading to learn more about Avantika.

Who Is Avantika?

Avantika, 18, was born on January 25, 2005, making her an Aquarius. When she was a child, she starred in multiple Indian movies, such as Babu Baga Busy and Agnathavasi.

She’s also starred in Disney+’s Diary of a Future President and Spin, Netflix movie Senior Year — and also appeared in an episode of HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls! On top of that, she’s set to star in the upcoming Disney+ adaptation of the popular fantasy YA series, A Crown of Wishes.

The California native plays Karen Smith in the 2024 Mean Girls movie, which premiered in theatres on January 12, 2023, and was produced and written by Mean Girls and Mean Girls: The Musical creator Tina Fey.

Tina originally wrote Mean Girls in 2004, which starred Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, Rachel McAdams as Regina George Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Weiners, and Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith.

“I grew up watching it more times than I can count,” Avantika said of the original 2004 Mean Girls film during an interview with Teen Vogue. “It was one of the first films that captured how nuanced female bullying in schools can be — it was never outright, it was so sharp that you didn’t even know when it cut and before you knew it, you were bleeding out,”

“It was both a cautionary tale and this paradigm of the woman I wanted to be in high school,” she added.

As for the singing part of the new film, Avantika has revealed that she was strictly a “shower singer” before booking her role.

“Singing it in my audition was fairly, fairly intimidating,” she told ScreenRant in January 2024. “I’ve exclusively been a shower singer for predominantly of my life. And being in a cast of so many accomplished vocal powerhouses was just really nerve-wracking.”

Is Avantika Single?

It appears that the Mean Girls actress is currently single, looking at her social media pages.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.