Avantika is the next big actress in Young Hollywood, we’re calling it! The actress’ breakout role as Karen Smith in the Mean Girls musical has fans dying to know more about her — including who she’s dating. Keep reading for details on the young star’s rumored love life.

Who Is Avantika Dating?

It seems that the Mean Girls actress is currently single, looking at her social media pages.

ICYMI, Mean Girls: The Musical premiered in theatres on January 12, 2023, and was produced and written by Mean Girls and Mean Girls: The Musical creator Tina Fey.

Avantika, 19, played Karen Smith in the reboot musical — which was originally played by Amanda Seyfried in the 2004 Mean Girls movie.

“I grew up watching it more times than I can count,” Avantika said of the original 2004 Mean Girls film during an interview with Teen Vogue. “It was one of the first films that captured how nuanced female bullying in schools can be — it was never outright, it was so sharp that you didn’t even know when it cut and before you knew it, you were bleeding out.”

She added, “It was both a cautionary tale and this paradigm of the woman I wanted to be in high school.”

As for the singing part of the new musical film, Avantika has revealed that she was strictly a “shower singer” before booking her role.

“Singing it in my audition was fairly, fairly intimidating,” she told ScreenRant in January 2024. “I’ve exclusively been a shower singer for predominantly of my life. And being in a cast of so many accomplished vocal powerhouses was just really nerve-wracking.”

She got her start in acting when she was a child, starring in multiple Indian movies, such as Babu Baga Busy and Agnathavasi. She’s also starred in Disney+’s Diary of a Future President and Spin, Netflix movie Senior Year — and also appeared in an episode of HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls! On top of that, she’s set to star in the upcoming Disney+ adaptation of the popular fantasy YA series, A Crown of Wishes.

