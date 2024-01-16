The 2024 Emmys came, we saw, and the stars conquered … the red carpet! From Jenna Ortega to Selena Gomez, so much of Young Hollywood was in attendance at TV’s biggest night on January 15, and we broke down some of our fav looks. Keep reading to see all of them!

Jenna, in particular, wore quite a different look than her usual Wednesday-esque style at the star-studded event, opting for a white, elegant dress by Christian Dior. The young star, who plays Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix show Wednesday, is known for her gothic style — which she admits is directly inspired by the character that she plays.

“I would like to think that every character I play, I take a bit of them with me too,” the Bizaardvark alum told Allure in January 2022. “I’m filming this show called Wednesday, in which I play Wednesday Addams. When I was doing hair and makeup tests with Tim Burton, they put fake bangs pieces on my face. I told the hair and makeup artist that day, ‘Could you just give me a real fringe?’ I got a taste of it and I decided that was what I wanted to look like. It stuck. I didn’t realize how much I like the color black and I didn’t realize how much I like white button-ups, but it’s become a thing.”

Another celebrity that turned heads was Selena, who wore a curve-hugging dress from Oscar de la Renta.

During an interview with Dazed from February 2020, the Only Murders in the Building actress explained that she found her personal style by “pretty much freefalling.” Selena also credited a lot of her best fashion moments to her stylist, Kate Young.

“Once I started understanding the craftsmanship and how dedicated people are to making it, and how delicate everything felt, my eyes were really opened to it,” she told Business of Fashion in September 2017. “There’s something that happens when I put on a beautiful piece of clothing. And it’s not just through characters or music videos. I feel like it completely affects how I’m stepping into an environment. I’m very dramatic, I love being expressive with stuff. So, if I have on a good outfit and my hair looks poppin’ I feel great! I have a whole new aura about myself.”

Click through our gallery to see all of the best looks at the 2024 Emmys from Young Hollywood.

