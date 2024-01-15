Gretchen Weiners, a.k.a. whose father invented toaster strudel, is back in the 2024 Mean Girls musical movie. So, who plays the iconic character who made “so fetch” happen? Meet Bebe Wood, who you might recognize from her past acting roles!

Who Is Bebe Wood?

Bebe, 22, was born on August 8, 2001, making her a Leo. She is known for her roles as Shania NBC series The New Normal, as Shannon on the ABC show The Real O’Neals and as Lake Meriwether from the popular Hulu series, Love, Victor.

She’s also appeared multiple popular shows when she was younger, including Veep, American Housewife and 30 Rock — where she originally met Mean Girls creator, Tina Fey!

“It’s really incredible,” Bebe said of returning to work with Tina on Mean Girls during an interview with ScreenRant. “It’s just kind of crazy how it worked out that way. She was my very first scene partner as a professional actor, and I kind of found my own way into it. My parents didn’t push me toward entertainment. It was something that I kind of just wanted to do on my own.”

On top of that, Tina herself revealed that she handpicked Bebe for Gretchen — before realizing that she had worked with her before!

“When I went to IMDb to see how experienced she was, I was very moved to find that I had picked a tape of Bebe once many years before when she was 10, she was in an episode of 30 Rock,” Tina told Entertainment Weekly. “She looks completely different. I didn’t recognize her at all. And I was like, ‘Wow, I really like this actress every time I see her.'”

ICYMI, the recent Mean Girls film serves as a new twist on the modern classic of the 2004 Mean Girls, and is also based off the Broadway musical which premiered in 2017.

In the movie musical, Angourie Rice, who is best known for her roles in Mare of Easttown and Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, plays Cady Heron. Reneé Rapp, who played Regina George in the Broadway musical of Mean Girls and also starred in the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, reprises the role on-camera.

“I was three or four when the original came out, so I think it’s always just been a staple,” Bebe said of the OG film in an interview with Observer. “Mean Girls represents high school. Even though we were just small tots, it’s a pillar for our childhoods and our teenhoods and our lives, just in a different way. When it was time for me to approach high school at least, I was still turning to Mean Girls. “

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.