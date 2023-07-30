It’s a Leo world and we’re all just living in it! Leos are people born between the dates July 22 and August 23, known for their confidence, bright energy and leadership skills. They also seem to dominate the celebrity world as there are so many celebrity Leos! From Shawn Mendes, the Sprouse twins and Kylie Jenner, keep reading for a guide to all the Leo celebs.

If there’s one thing Leos love to do, it’s tell other people that they’re Leos. In fact, celebs like Cara Delevingne and Demi Lovato have Leo-inspired tattoos dedicated to their zodiac sign. Cara has Leo’s astrological symbol, a lion, tattooed on her finger, with Demi’s lion inked proudly on her hand.

“I do love astrology. The mapping of it and where you’re born and when you’re born is really important,” Cara once said during an interview with Paper Magazine in 2018.

“Most Leos are so proud to be Leos, but to me, cats are just mesmerizing,” she continued on the Leo symbol. “They’re so unpredictable. I love dogs and they’re loyal, but they just need to be cuddled and have food. Cats don’t give a f–k about s–t. I have a really special connection with cats … just because I have so much respect and admiration for them I think they, kind of, f–k with me? But I always feel like cats are the boss.”

Another fellow celebrity astrology lover (and Leo) is Dua Lipa! The pop princess once said of her birth chart, “I’m a Leo, but I’m also a Libra Rising and Cancer Moon, so I’m emotional as f–k but then really tough.” Sounds about right!

One celeb that perfectly embodies a Leo is Kylie Jenner. As Leos love to be the center of attention, and often influence others when it comes to beauty or fashion, the Kylie Beauty founder is a perfect example of her zodiac sign.

“I know how influential I am over my fans and followers,” Kylie once said during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I feel like everything I do, my hair color, my makeup, I always start these huge trends, and I don’t even realize what I’m capable of.”

