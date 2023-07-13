Astrology is (and has been) on the rise, folks — and celebrities are just as into is as us! Keep reading for a list of celebrities that often talk about astrology or resonate with their zodiac sign.

Taylor Swift is a celeb who often shouts out her zodiac sign of Sagittarius. The Grammy-winning singer even explained her infamous feud and friendship with Katy Perry via astrology.

“We [Taylor and Katy] were talking about how we’ve had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other,” Taylor told Rolling Stone in September 2019. “She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.’”

She added, “So it’s completely different ways of processing pain, confusion, misconception. And oftentimes I’ve had this delay in feeling something that hurts me and then saying that it hurts me. Do you know what I mean? And so I can understand how people in my life would have been like, ‘Whoa, I didn’t know that was how you felt.’ Because it takes me a second.”

One of the most famous Geminis — and resonates strongly with their sign — is Emma Chamberlain. The actress is talkative, creative and witty, all typical Gemini traits.

“One of the things I consider myself good at— and there’s almost nothing I consider myself good at—is my communication skills,” she said during a 2022 Interview Magazine with an astrologer who dissected her birthday chart.

Another celebrity who often relates to her zodiac sign, is Sabrina Carpenter.

“I’m a Taurus. I do think I check a lot of boxes of a Taurus and I also believe I’m a rising Pisces, if I’m not mistaken,” the Disney alum told Nylon Magazine February 2022. “I think both of them check out and I’m just super into astrology in general. I’ve met a lot of people and then I’ll get to know them, then do more research, and I’m always fascinated by how accurate it is.”

