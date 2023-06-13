It’s in the stars, seriously! We’ve compiled a list of celebrities that match your astrological sign so you don’t have to. Keep reading to see which of your favorite stars is your perfect match based entirely on your zodiac sign.

First of all, we would like to address the elephant in the room: we cannot all be Harry Styles‘ perfect match. Astrologically, it’s just not possible. One of the hottest singer-songwriters of all time, Harry is an Aquarius king who pretty much displays all of the attributes of an Aquarian.

He has a unique sense of style, a charming personality and can sometimes be a little … weird (have you seen the music video for “Music For a Sushi Restaurant”?!). That being said, not every astrology sign can jell with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, so keep reading to see which sign we did pair him up with.

Taylor Swift is one very proud Sagittarius, which is one of the most easily likable zodiac signs.

“I’m a Sagittarius, which means, you know, I’m blindly optimistic, I love to travel, I’m always up for adventure but also always want something new,” she told The Vibe in January 2013. “Sagittarians are really independent, and we like our space. We’re drawn to love but battle for that need for independence.”

Not only can astrology tell a lot about a person’s romantic relationships, it can also explain why some people don’t get along with one another! Taylor herself explained it best when discussing her past feud with Katy Perry through astrology terms.

“We [Taylor and Katy] were talking about how we’ve had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other,” Taylor told Rolling Stone in September 2019. “She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.’ So it’s completely different ways of processing pain, confusion, misconception.”

She continued, “Oftentimes, I’ve had this delay in feeling something that hurts me and then saying that it hurts me. Do you know what I mean? And so I can understand how people in my life would have been like, ‘Whoa, I didn’t know that was how you felt.’ Because it takes me a second.”

Click through our gallery below to find out your zodiac signs perfect match — and remember, we can’t all be matched with Harry Styles.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.