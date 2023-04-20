Angourie Rice is set to play the iconic role of Cady Heron in the highly anticipated film Mean Girls: The Musical — and this isn’t the first blockbuster she’s been a part of! You probably recognize the actress from multiple famous films, including the Spider-Man franchise! Keep reading for everything we know about the star.

Who Is Angourie Rice?

Angourie, 22, is an Australian actress who is best known for play Betty Brant in the Spider-Man franchise, alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya. On top of that, the star is the epitome of booked and busy. She began her career as a child actress for her roles in These Final Hours and The Nice Guys. The Aussie star has booked roles in The Honor Society alongside Gaten Matarazzo, Every Day, Mare of Easttown, Senior Year, The Beguiled and so much more.

“I traveled a lot and worked throughout high school” Angourie told Filmspeak in July 2022. “My first school dance that I got to go to was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, because we… went to homecoming. I got to where I got to wear a cool dress, and we were in the gym with all the lights, and I thought, ‘huh, this is a school dance. I’ve never been to one.'”

What Is ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’?

Mean Girls: The Musical will premiere on Paramount+, and is being produced and written by Mean Girls and Mean Girls: The Musical creator Tina Fey.

“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” Tina said in a statement in January 2020. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

Tina originally wrote Mean Girls in 2004, which starred Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, a transfer student from Africa attempting to fit into American high school, where she meets the tyrannical popular group known as The Plastics run by Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams).

Angourie will play Cady, with Sex Lives of College Girls star Reneé Rapp playing Regina, who also played the leader of The Plastics in the Broadway adaptation of the film back in 2019.

“I have seen that film so many times, it had a huge impact on me as a kid,” Angorie told Elle in April 2023 about watching Mean Girls. “There are so many lines and things that I find myself saying from the movie. I don’t do it on purpose, it’s accidental!”

“It’s so exciting,” she continued. “I’m just overjoyed to be a part of it because it’s just such a happy and joyful experience and an iconic film, a fun film, an important film for girls.”

